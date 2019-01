National Federation of the Blind President Mark Riccobono, second from left, showcased live assistive technology for visually impaired individuals by Israeli company OrCam at a Maryland/Israel Development Center Tech event held at The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore on Jan. 9. Riccobono was joined by, from left, Howard L. Sollins, MIDC Executive Director Barry Bogage, Motti Attia and Alvin Katz.