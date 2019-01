Everyman Theatre hosted its Midwinter Night’s Dream gala on Jan. 12 at the Lord Baltimore Hotel to raise money for the theater’s education program. The event, which raised $294,000, honored Baltimore-born philanthropist Beth Goldsmith and was attended by many from the Baltimore Jewish community including, from left, Mark Laken, Renee and Henry Feller, Sandy Laken, Marc Steiner and Valerie Williams.