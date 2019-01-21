On January 19, 2019, Ron Wilner, beloved husband of Sydney Wilner (nee Dine); loving father of Trudy Wilner (Mike) Stack and Kassie Wilner; adored brother of Marilyn Wilner (Jack) Frieman; cherished grandfather of Noah Stack and Molly Stack; devoted son of the late Edna and Joseph Wilner.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, January 24, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Center Stage, 700 North Calvert St., Baltimore, MD 21202 or Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.