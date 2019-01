On January 20, 2019, Allen Jerome Gensler; cherished husband of Sharon Rae Gensler (nee Levitt); beloved father of Richard Gensler, Tony Gensler and Seth (Cheremie) Herman; loving brother of Marvin (Laura) Gensler and Carol Gensler; adored grandfather of Ava Elizabeth Gensler.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 23, at 2 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.