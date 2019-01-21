On January 20, 2019, Benjamin Geare, loving husband of Ann Geare (nee Noonberg); loving father of Rachel (Michael) Segal and Jason Geare; dear brother of the late Stanley Geare; cherished brother-in-law of Lewis and Dee Noonberg; dear son of the late Ida and Jacob Geare.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 22, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Special Olympics, 1133 19th St. NW, Washington, DC 20036 or GILD, P.O. Box 322, Brooklandville, MD 21022-9998. In mourning at 3615 Anton Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Tuesday only.