On January 17, 2019, Sara Rosenthal (nee Krieger), beloved wife of Bernard Rosenthal; loving mother of Benjamin (Carmen) Rosenthal, Abraham (Joanne) Rosenthal and Orna (Lawrence) Rosenthal; beloved sister of Rachel (late Jonathan) Gottlieb; cherished daughter of the late Benjamin and Shindel Krieger; adored grandmother of Tamar (Jeff) Taylor, Kimberly (Steve) Johnson, Michelle (Isaac) Klausner, Lauren Rosenthal, Carlye (Thomas) Mattsson, Elana Rosenthal and Ari Rosenthal; devoted great-grandmother of Aidan, Emma and Brennan Taylor, Dahlia Klausner, Aviva Klausner and Myles Johnson.

Private services and interment on Monday, January 21. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jewish National Fund, Trees for Israel, 78 Randall Ave., Rockville Centre, NY 11570. In mourning at 3111 Blendon Road Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday, at the home of Abe and Joanne Rosenthal, beginning at 6 p.m.