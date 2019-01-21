On January 19, 2019, David Allan Koffler, adored brother of Shelley “Shalomis” (Elie) Weinreb; dear son of the late Bernice and Robert Koffler; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 21, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ahavas Yisrael Charity Fund, c/o Janine Chapman, 2723 Woodcourt Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 2828 Baneberry Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.