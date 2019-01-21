On January 18, 2019, Marvin E. Glass, beloved and adored husband of Sondra Glass (nee Carpman); devoted father of John (Sherri) Glass and Aileen (Marc) Grebow; loving son of the late Reba and Albert Glass; cherished grandfather of Melanie, Ashley and Courtney Grebow.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 21, at 1 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 11704 Clairmoor Lane, Lutherville, MD 21093.