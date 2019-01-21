On January 18, 2019, Judith Lippman (nee Siegel), longtime owner of Meredith Gallery, beloved wife of the late Dr. Eli M. Lippman; loving mother of Dr. Kenneth R. (Bonnie) Lippman and Mandy Lippman (Mark Ohan); adored sister of Vivian (late Herb) Meyers; cherished grandmother of Oliver Lippman and Lauren Hoffman; devoted daughter of the late Gladys and Samuel Siegel.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 21, at noon. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at 111 Hamlet Hill Road, #1004 (Harper House), Baltimore, MD 21210, immediately following interment.