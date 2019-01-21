On January 18, 2019, Carole Ilene Katz (nee Rosenblum), beloved wife of Lawrence Katz; cherished mother of Bryan Katz; devoted sister of Irwin (Debbie) Rosenblum and Norman Rosenblum; devoted niece of Marvin and Pearl Greenbaum; dear daughter of the late Isabel and Joseph Rosenblum.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 21, at 10 a.m. Interment at Kovna Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. Shiva location to be determined.