Some March For, Some Against, Women’s March

Amid the cloud of anti-Semitism hanging over the leadership of the third Women’s March in Washington on Saturday, at least one Jewish group stuck with the march’s controversial leaders.

Jewish Women March for Justice, a group of Jewish women of color, marched the half mile from Pennsylvania Avenue to Freedom Plaza with shouts of “I believe that we will win,” “Tell me what Jews look like. This what the Jews look like” and “We will build this world with love.”

Koach Frazier, a 41 year old from Philadelphia, kept rhythm on his drum. “I come here in support of the Jewish women of color. As a Jewish person of color, this is my family,” he said.

Rebecca Sharpe traveled from San Francisco for the march.

“I’m here because as a Jewish woman of color, as a child of immigrants and as someone whose ancestors didn’t survive the pogroms, I feel like it’s my duty to be here,” she said.

“This is one of the first places I’m able to stand in on my intersectionalities and be seen,” said Rachel Plotkin, who was born in Ecuador and adopted by a Jewish family in Virginia.

March leader Linda Sarsour, a Palestinian American, has been criticized for her support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel. Another leader, Tamika Mallory, has embraced Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who repeatedly has made anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks. Mallory, who is African American, has said she does not agree with Farrakhan, but has refused to condemn him.

For many members of Jewish Women for Justice, these controversies were non-issues.

“As Jewish women of color, we support the unity principles of the Women’s March and believe that this is the time for our communities to affirm together that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights,” according to a statement by group leaders Yavilah McCoy, Shoshana Brown and Shifra Bronznic.

“What I want to say is we’re here standing as Jewish women of color for ourselves and for our community. The proof is in the pudding that we’re here,” said Yaya Rosaeo-Trorres, 42, from Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, another rally, WomenMarch4Equality, was taking place to protest the Women’s March.

“The Women’s March 2017 was about equality for all,” said organizer Cheri Borsky. “I wanted something that continued to feel that way. It didn’t feel that way with Women’s March Inc. and I wanted an alternative that was available for people in the D.C. area,”

Natalie White, 30, said, “I believe that discrimination is anywhere is a threat to freedom everywhere. I do not agree with the time that it took for someone to say that the words of Louis Farrakhan are not acceptable. It wouldn’t take me a week to tell you that I disagree with someone that says that Jews and gays should be exterminated.”

In her speech to the Women’s March, Sarsour voiced opposition to legislation to permit state and local governments to boycott companies that boycott Israel.

When Mallory spoke, she said: “To my Muslim sisters, I see you. To my Latina sisters, I see you. To my Asian sisters, I see you. To my disabled sisters, I see you. And to my Jewish sisters: Do not let anyone tell you who I am. I see all of you.”

Samantha Cooper is a reporter at Washington Jewish Week, a sister publication of the Baltimore Jewish Times.