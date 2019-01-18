On January 17, 2019, Ann Balotin (nee Markow), devoted wife of the late Melvin Balotin; beloved mother of Ronald and Marc (Andrea) Balotin; dear sister of the late Ida Weinfeld, Jack Markow, Bessie Block, Rose Cushner, Edith Johnson and Sam Markow; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Julie Balotin.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Sunday, January 20, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.