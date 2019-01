On January 17, 2019, David H. Samuels, beloved husband of Linda Samuels (nee Duchin), loving father of Lonny (Gina) Samuels and Darren (Michele) Samuels; cherished grandfather of Alex, Alana, Elysia, Olivia and Slayton.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Adas Shalom, 8 N. Earlton Road, at Rt.155, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Sunday, January 20, at 11 a.m. Interment at Harford Jewish Center Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to SCALE @ The League, 5910 York Road Baltimore, MD 21212 or Ashton’s Angels, payable to Gail Jordan, 1524 Murray Place Bel Air, MD 21015. In mourning at 108 Joehill Drive, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 on Sunday following interment until 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m.