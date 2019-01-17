On January 17, 2019, Regina Ann Jacobs (nee Brill), beloved wife of Stephen B. Jacobs; cherished mother of Rabbi Marci Jacobs (Jeff) Aronchick and Daniel Gregory (Megan) Jacobs; devoted sister of Louis (Barbara) Brill and the late Debra Brill; loving grandmother of Shmuel Aronchick, Gavriel Aronchick, Jennifer Wiseman, Josephine Adams, Garrison Duncan, Manny Valle, Jaden Valle, Iris Jacobs; adoring great-grandmother of Elijah Adams and Antonio Artuso; dear daughter of the late Maximillian and Goldie Brill.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 20, at 11 a.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 9705 Winands Road, Randallstown, MD 21133.