Sorry to See Store Closing

So very sad to see Greetings & Readings close (“After 49 Years, Greetings & Readings Closes This Month,” Jan. 11). This store has been an amazing part of our every weekend family outing to Hunt Valley. My son Peter Alexander will be 11 next month, and we have been coming to the store since long before he was born. But most importantly, since my son’s first birthday, as a tradition we’ve made a collection of books for him. He is an avid reader and absolutely loves books.

You will most definitely be very missed. Our hearts ache, but we will be there to say goodbye. All the best to the family. Thank you for the memories.