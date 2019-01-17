MLK Assassination Prompted Solidarity from Worldwide Jewry

With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday commemorations coming up on Jan. 21, the JT takes a look back at the Jewish reaction to King’s assassination 51 years ago.

A week after the civil rights leader was gunned down on a Memphis motel balcony on April 4, 1968, the JT addressed the national tragedy in the pages of its April 12 issue.

The stories and sidebars highlighted the nationwide Jewish, as well as Israeli, response to King’s assassination and how Jews were personally affected in Baltimore during the week of unrest that started April 6.

“Jews Mourn Assassination Of Dr. Martin Luther King; Join March, Attend Funeral,” reads the headline on a New York wire story reporting that thousands of American Jews attended synagogue and interfaith services and memorials, including joining a march in Memphis and King’s funeral in Atlanta.

“Expressions of shock and sorrow over the murder of the civil rights leader and of hope that his assassination would spur new efforts in legislation and citizen action to remedy the plight of the Negro downtrodden were contained in numerous messages from Jewish organizations,” the report noted.

More than 300 leaders from 25 national Jewish organizations attending the American Jewish Conference for Soviet Jewry in New York “paid tribute to Dr. King’s memory and achievements.”

The story’s sidebar noted that Israeli President Zalman Shazar sent condolences to King’s wife and that Israeli Foreign Minister Abba Eban described King as “an historic figure in the struggle for freedom and equality,” whose work “will live long after him.”

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, agencies of The Associated Jewish Charities and Welfare Fund (now The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore) offered emergency aid to families affected by the riots.

“Help — food, clothing, shelter and employment — was rendered speedily to Baltimore Jews who lost homes and businesses or were unable to get to and from their homes during the critical period,” according to the story, “Associated Agencies Aid Jews Affected By Riots.” JT

Flashback is a feature that honors the JT’s 100th anniversary. Have a particular date you’d like us to look at? Let us know.

