On January 13, 2019, Dr. Stanley Macklin of Baltimore, beloved husband of the late Helen Macklin (nee Schlossenberg); youngest brother of the late Jeanne Block, Elsie Liss, Elaine Sattler, Beverly, Louis, Sigmund, William, Irvin and Melvin Macklin; beloved son of the late Anna and Charles Macklin; devoted father of Mindy Macklin Foster (Joel) of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Rodd Macklin (Jodi) of Chevy Chase, Maryland; adored grandfather of Lily Foster, Oliver, Janie, Cooper and Luke Macklin.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 20, at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, North Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday from 3:30 p.m .until 5:30 p.m. Shiva continues Monday at the residence of Jodi and Rodd Macklin in Chevy Chase, MD, with a 7 p.m. service.