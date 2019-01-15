On January 13, 2019, Joel Myron Marchanti, beloved husband of Sharon Marchanti (nee Braunstein); loving father of Gina (Brian) Boone and Michael Marchanti; dear brother of the late Myra Marchanti; adored grandfather of Brittany (Eli) Minor, Ashley Minor, Rachel Bart and Carter Boone; cherished great-grandfather of Landyn, and Karsyn.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, January 16, at noon. Interment at Rudomer Verein Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6608 Amleigh Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.