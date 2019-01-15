On January 13, 2019, Sandy Scherr passed away. He lived with his long-time beloved partner Linda Benjamin and her twin sons Bradley and Robert Benjamin. They had been together for 25 years. Sandy was raised in Baltimore in the Pimlico area. He is the son of the late Robert and Edythe Scherr (nee Cohen). Sandy is survived by two daughters, Brenda Labella and Michelle Brown and son Sandy Shipley; eight grandchildren; sisters Norma and the late Iris Scherr; brother Barry Scherr; and sister-in-law Leslie Scherr; nephews Brandon Campion, Justin Scherr, Josh Scherr and the late Zak Scherr.

Sandy was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2002. He was a vivacious man who had golden hands when it came to working with glass. Sandy was a glazier for many years who took tremendous pride in his craft. He loved sports and knew how to enjoy life. Sandy always had a twinkle in his azure eyes and a glistening smile. People were always drawn to him because of his kind ways. As the disease progressed, Linda, Bradley and Robert were determined to keep him at home as his caregivers did their best to enrich his life.

