On January 12, 2019, Jack Cheslock, devoted husband of the late Velma Cheslock (nee Katz); loving father of Shelley Potler, Joe Cheslock and the late David Cheslock; beloved father-in-law of Stan Potler, Barbara Lustig and Claire Cheslock; cherished grandfather of Evan (Heather) Potler, Jon Potler, Jennifer Cheslock, Lizzie (Michael) Ventura, Aaron (Nicole) Cheslock, Sammie Cheslock, Jason Cheslock and Allison (Bryan) Kennedy; adoring great-grandfather of Brenden Potler and Morgan Potler, Julia, Dalia and Lilia Ventura, Jack David Cheslock, Oliver Kennedy and Colton Potler; dear son of the late Ella and Alvin Cheslock.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, January 15, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at Heather Ridge, 6300 Red Cedar Place, Unit 106, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Thursday.