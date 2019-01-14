On January 11, 2019, Ellen Jandorf (nee Spear), beloved wife of the late Dr. R. Donald Jandorf; devoted mother of Paige (Dr. Robert) Goodwin, Patricia (Lawrence) Taubman and Lisa (Mark) Heller; sister of the late Ira A. Spear Jr; sister-in-law of Betty Spear; loving daughter of the late Sophie M. and Ira A. Spear Sr; adored grandmother of Julie (David) Weber, Daniel (Laurie) Goodwin, Dr. David (Elizabeth) Goodwin, Lauryn (Josh) Lukin, Jaclyn (Josh) Zorger, Rebecca Heller and Madeline Heller; also survived by eleven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208 or Goucher College, Office Of Advancement, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21204-2794. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For additional information you may contact Lisa Heller at 504-616-8340 or lheller@alsfirm.com.