On January 11, 2019, Carole Enid Brooks, dear sister of Joan Stark (Philip) Cannon; beloved aunt of Andrew Stark and Ashley McCauley Rombro; beloved daughter of the late Lillian and Adolph Brooks.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, January 14, at noon. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Believe In Tomorrow National Children’s Foundation, 6601 Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21228. In mourning at 4165 Lotus Circle, Ellicott City, MD 21043.