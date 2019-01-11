On January 10, 2019, Jephta Drachman (nee Piatigorsky), devoted wife of Dr. Daniel Drachman; beloved mother of Jonathan Drachman (Paula Lozano), Evan (Joan) Drachman, and Eric Drachman; dear sister of Joram (Lona) Piatigorsky; beloved grandmother of Julia, Benjamin, Rebecca, Eli and Oliver Drachman; dear daughter of the late Gregor and Jacqueline Piatigorsky.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 13, at 1 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Piatigorsky Foundation, 14 Penn Plaza, Suite 1800, New York, NY 10122-1800 or Shriver Hall Concert Series, 105 Shriver Hall, 3400 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218. In mourning at 4006 Stewart Road, Stevenson, MD 21153.