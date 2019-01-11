On January 11, 2019, David Lee Fishbein, beloved husband of Anita Fishbein (nee Feldman); loving father of Shellie Stem, Gail Levin, Lisa Ungar and Paul (Marcy) Ettlinger, cherished grandfather of Alicia (Danny) Bonfiglio, Shauna Stem, Jake Present, Josh Ettlinger and the late Michael Stem; adored great-grandfather of Tessa Lopez and Tayla Bonfiglio; devoted son of the late Tillie Lee and Marshall Fishbein.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 13, at 11 a.m. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Villalobos Rescue Center, P.O. Box 771127, New Orleans, LA 70177 or Panda Paws Rescue, 805 N.E. Perry Rd., Washougal, WA 98671 or adoptapet.com. The family will be receiving at 3100 Stone Cliff Drive, #113 (Quarry Lake), Baltimore, MD 21209, following interment throughout the day and evening on Sunday only.