On January 5, 2019, Jack Aaron Nadol, loving husband of Pauline B. Reeping; cherished father of Matthew Nadol and David Nadol; devoted brother of Rona Purks, Dr. Robert (Meleesa) Nadol and the late Beverly Jett; dear son of the late William and Mollie Nadol; adored grandfather of Jacob, Josh and Jenna Nadol.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Wednesday, January 16, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21228-3630 or the Talmudical Academy, 4445 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.