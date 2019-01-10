On January 9, 2019, Edward G. “Pete” Hoffman, beloved husband of Sheila Hoffman (nee Mendelsohn); devoted father of Dr. Lisa Hoffman (Jeff Zellers), Richard Hoffman and Marnie Hoffman; dear brother of Leonard (late Eleanor) Hoffman and Lois Hausman (Neil White); adored son of the late Rena “Maggie” and George “Hoffie” Hoffman; loving grandfather of Brittany, Justin, Maggie and Makenzie.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, January 13, at noon. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chabad Of Altamonte Springs, 414 Spring Valley Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Ave., 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017. In mourning at 34 Hunting Court, Edgewater, MD 21037.