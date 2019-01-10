On January 7, 2019, Richard Miles Segel, beloved brother of Mark Yale Segel (Cathy Peterman); cherished son of Frank W. (Joyce) Segel and the late Anne Segel; dear uncle of Rebecca Segel and Joshua Segel (fiance Bora Kim). Also survived by Tina Marie Card and her daughters Danielle and Adele and Rachel Card and her children Aniya and Anthony. Predeceased by his companion Loretta Sas. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown, on Sunday, January 13, at 11:30 a.m.