Baltimore Jewish Times Awarded for Excellence in Jewish Journalism

The Baltimore Jewish Times won six American Jewish Press Association’s Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism for work published in 2019. The winners were announced July 2.

“Olga’s Legacy” by Susan C. Ingram, which profiles a Holocaust survivor who took the Czech Kindertransport out of Prague, won first for Excellence in Writing About Jewish Heritage and Jewish Peoplehood in Europe.

“Closing the Gap” by Victoria Brown, which offers a slice-of-life look at a visit two Chabad rabbinical students made to the Weinberg Village, won second for Excellence in Writing About Seniors.

Also in second place, “The Soap Myth” by Connor Graham, about a play by the same name, was recognized for Excellence for Arts and Criticism News and Features. In that same category and also by Connor Graham, “Esther and the Dream of One Loving Human Family” won honorable mention.

In the Excellence in Photography category, David Stuck won first place for his work for “A Jewish Collective Effort.”

And in Excellence in Creation of Marketing Material, Frank Wagner placed second for “Diary of Anne Frank.”

