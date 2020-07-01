Snapshot By Carolyn Conte - July 1, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Tumblr Mix Print To celebrate the Associated’s Centennial year, we’re featuring photos from the history of the Associated and its agencies! The JCC basketball team for the 1955-56 season; photo by Nat Lipsitz.Can you identify anyone in this photo?Contact Joanna Church, 443-873-5176 or jchurch@jewishmuseummd.org. To see more of the Jewish Museum’s extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visitjewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon-a-time-2/. Similar Posts: |Snapshots| |Snapshots| |Snapshots| |Snapshots|