Carolyn Conte
To celebrate the Associated’s Centennial year, we’re featuring photos from the history of the Associated and its agencies! The JCC basketball team for the 1955-56 season; photo by Nat Lipsitz. Can you identify anyone in this photo? Contact Joanna Church, 443-873-5176 or jchurch@jewishmuseummd.org. To see more of the Jewish Museum’s extensive collection and find out who has been identified in past photos, visit jewishmuseummd.org/tag/once-upon-a-time-2/.
