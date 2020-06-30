Letters to the Editor: July 3

Annexation Answers

You ask what is the goal of annexation and why now? (“The Potential High Cost of Annexation,” June 19). I will answer first the second question: If annexation does not get done now, it will not get done in the next four years with the very likely possibility of a Biden presidency. More importantly, what is the goal? In my opinion, it will be one of the most crucial policy decisions in favor of Israel’s security. The reason is that the so-called “occupation” is used as a cudgel against Israel. Once America recognizes Israel’s right to apply its sovereign laws upon the biblical homeland of the Jewish people, it will dramatically lessen the false accusation that Israel is an occupier.

You may ask, what about the millions of Arabs living in Judea and Samaria, would that not be an issue? The genius of the plan is most of the land coming under Israel’s law will have very few Arabs so the concern that you might have regarding giving the right to vote for the Arab population will not be an issue. And finally, you might ask, what about the remainder of the land not annexed that will leave the Arabs with only Bantustans? That to me is a specious argument, since if Israel gave up all its land it acquired in the the Six Day War, Israel’s “waistline” in the Sharon region will be extremely narrow, totaling a mere nine miles to the Green Line, which then becomes a Bantustan.

The so-called peace mongers with their utopian peace plans have been a terrible disaster for Israel. Israel has tried again and again to make peace with the resultant fruits of many innocent civilians dead and injured. It is time for a change and hopefully this clear-thinking and far-sighted plan will bring some peace to the Jewish nation.

Herman Schvarcz

Pikesville

~

History of a Kosher Bakery

It was nice to see Pariser’s Bakery listed as the Best Kosher Bakery in your Best of Jewish Baltimore article (June 26). However, I must correct one statement — Pariser’s has not been at its current location for “between 60 and 65 years.” Pariser’s Bakery was founded as a wholesale bakery, by my great-grandfather, Adolph Pariser, in the late 1880s and was located on Greene Street near Lombard (its hearth was encountered when the University of Maryland was digging the foundation for an additional hospital building in the 1970s). Pariser’s moved to Pennsylvania Avenue where my grandfather, Joseph Zerivitz (Adolph’s son-in law), operated the bakery for 60 years until shortly before his death.

I had my first job making hundreds of dozens of hot dog rolls per shift there in 1970, as did my brother and many cousins. Pariser’s continued on Pennsylvania Avenue until the mid-’70s when my uncles closed the wholesale bakery. In the late-’70s, my uncle, Beryl Zerivitz, opened the retail establishment in its current location — only 45 years ago. Upon his retirement in the early 1980s, the bakery passed outside the family. I still miss Pariser’s real rye bread.

Alan A. Abramowitz

Baltimore

