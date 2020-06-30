On April 18, Marie Weiss (née Goldblum) of Owings Mills at 93. She is survived by her son Paul (Jean) Weiss; grandchildren Benjie (Amanda) Weiss and Nicole Weiss (Dominic Toscano); and great-grandchildren Dominic “DJ” Toscano, Jr., Grayson Toscano, Taylor Toscano, Destiny Toscano, Cody Weiss, Connor Bailey, and Declan Bailey. She was predeceased by her husband Sam Weiss; siblings who were taken from her during the Holocaust; and parents Kuba and Pola Goldblum.
Contributions may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. JT
WEISS
On April 18, Marie Weiss (née Goldblum) of Owings Mills at 93. She is survived by her son Paul (Jean) Weiss; grandchildren Benjie (Amanda) Weiss and Nicole Weiss (Dominic Toscano); and great-grandchildren Dominic “DJ” Toscano, Jr., Grayson Toscano, Taylor Toscano, Destiny Toscano, Cody Weiss, Connor Bailey, and Declan Bailey. She was predeceased by her husband Sam Weiss; siblings who were taken from her during the Holocaust; and parents Kuba and Pola Goldblum.