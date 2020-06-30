On April 18, Marie Weiss (née Goldblum) of Owings Mills at 93. She is survived by her son Paul (Jean) Weiss; grandchildren Benjie (Amanda) Weiss and Nicole Weiss (Dominic Toscano); and great-grandchildren Dominic “DJ” Toscano, Jr., Grayson Toscano, Taylor Toscano, Destiny Toscano, Cody Weiss, Connor Bailey, and Declan Bailey. She was predeceased by her husband Sam Weiss; siblings who were taken from her during the Holocaust; and parents Kuba and Pola Goldblum.

Contributions may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024. JT

