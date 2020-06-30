On April 16, Abigail (Abbye) Siscovick Sperber at home at 75 after living with Parkinson’s Disease for more than half of her life. She raised her family in Portsmouth, Va., along with her ex-husband Dr. Edward Sperber and was a part-time teacher. Sperber marched for civil rights and worked with underserved populations. She moved to Israel following the Six Day War in 1967 to work with displaced children from the Jewish diaspora and disadvantaged Israeli children. She studied art history at the George Washington University in Washington, DC. She won several photography awards.

She was predeceased by her parents Dr. Milton and Mrs. Bernice Siscovick; stepfather Mr. Henry Zetlin; and son Alexander Sperber. She is survived by her two siblings Dr. Harriet Davidson and Dr. David Siscovick; two step-sisters Ilene Brave and Linda Isen; four children Dr. Ni na Sperber (and Darrell Fruth), Kate Sperber, Leslie Sperber (and Michael Lamb), and Gabriel (and Mary Helen) Sperber; five grandchildren Beatrice and Evan Fruth, Zachary and Alexander Lamb, and Colette Sperber; and five nieces and nephews.

Contribution may be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation in support of Parkinson’s research.

Similar Posts: