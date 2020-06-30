ROSENBLOOM

On April 20, Jerome Rosenbloom of Pikesville at 96. He is survived by his wife Anita Rosenbloom; daughters Bonnie (Stuart) Layton and Eilene (Richard) Brauner; stepson Barry ( Brenda) Greenberg; grandchildren Jason (Madeline) Comoglio, Alison (Vince) Filicko, Amy (Patrick) Valle, Lauren Layton, Leah Greenberg, Evan Greenberg, Jordan (Megan) Brauner, Eric (Wendy) Brauner, and Matthew Brauner; and great-grandchildren Julia, Grant, Grayson, Dylan, Ellis, Reed, Mira, Baylee, Emma, Sara, and Finn.
Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.

