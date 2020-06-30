On April 20, Jerome Rosenbloom of Pikesville at 96. He is survived by his wife Anita Rosenbloom; daughters Bonnie (Stuart) Layton and Eilene (Richard) Brauner; stepson Barry ( Brenda) Greenberg; grandchildren Jason (Madeline) Comoglio, Alison (Vince) Filicko, Amy (Patrick) Valle, Lauren Layton, Leah Greenberg, Evan Greenberg, Jordan (Megan) Brauner, Eric (Wendy) Brauner, and Matthew Brauner; and great-grandchildren Julia, Grant, Grayson, Dylan, Ellis, Reed, Mira, Baylee, Emma, Sara, and Finn.
Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.
ROSENBLOOM
On April 20, Jerome Rosenbloom of Pikesville at 96. He is survived by his wife Anita Rosenbloom; daughters Bonnie (Stuart) Layton and Eilene (Richard) Brauner; stepson Barry ( Brenda) Greenberg; grandchildren Jason (Madeline) Comoglio, Alison (Vince) Filicko, Amy (Patrick) Valle, Lauren Layton, Leah Greenberg, Evan Greenberg, Jordan (Megan) Brauner, Eric (Wendy) Brauner, and Matthew Brauner; and great-grandchildren Julia, Grant, Grayson, Dylan, Ellis, Reed, Mira, Baylee, Emma, Sara, and Finn.