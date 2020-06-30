On April 16, Dr. Sidney Rankin at 88. He worked for notable institutions such as Monsanto, General Electric, GAF, and Rutgers University, and was an active member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE). After retirement, he started his own home repair business. An active member of Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, he was president of the Senior Men’s Fellowship. He took great pleasure from attending activities at the Edward A. Myerberg Center.

Survived by loving daughter Janet, sister Charlotte Davis, brother-in-law Marvin Rubin, niece Sharon Morris, nephews Stanley Rubin and Jonathan Davis, and his former wife Deena Ambush. He was predeceased by his sister Tema Rubin and parents David and Leah Rankin.

Contributions may be sent to Edward A. Myerberg Center, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or Jewish Museum of Maryland, 15 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

