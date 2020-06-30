On April 21, Janet Eva Pollekoff (née Clayman) at 87. She is survived by children Paula (Robert) Jandorf, Abby Pollekoff, Andy Pollekoff, and Allison Stolz; brother Jerome Clayman; grandchildren Jonathan Jandorf, Adam (Catalina) Jandorf, Bianca Pollekoff (fiancé Michael Duckworth), Zachary Pollekoff, Matthew Stolz, and Danielle Stolz; and great-grandson Parker Jandorf. She worked for over 30 years at a doctor’s office in Pikesville where she loved to interact with patients. An avid knitter, she donated hundreds of scarves and quilts to the less fortunate. Her family will always be grateful to cousins Rita Beth and Sidney Friedman, Jill Rowan and Abby Smith for all the kindness they showed her.

