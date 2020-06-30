On April 16, Evelyn Michel of Pikesville at 85. She met Allen Michel at a USO dance and they married in 1956. She had a lifelong love of dance, specifically ballet, even dancing with the Philadelphia Opera Ballet in her youth. When her girls were old enough for her to go back to school, she decided to pursue a paralegal degree at then-Villa Julie College in Stevenson. She worked as a paralegal for more than 30 years.

She is survived by her children Nina Michel and husband David Bittner and Carin Michel and husband Kevin McCance; grandchildren Ren Bittner and Seamus McCance; and so many friends and extended family members who will all miss her dearly.

Contributions can be made to: Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, PBS, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or any charity of your choosing that supports the humanitarian ideals she espoused.

