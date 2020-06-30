On April 19, Abe Messafi of Reisterstown at 92. He is survived by his wife Esther Messafi; children Elie (Lesley) Messafi, Joyce (Adam) Rosenfield, and Marlene (Carl) Menache; siblings Luli Eltanani, Moshe Messafi, and Yossi Messafi; and grandchildren Arielle and Alyse Messafi, David, Joey, Jacob, and Matthew Rosenfield, and Noah and Daniel Menache.
Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.
MESSAFI
