On April 17, Tedi Langsam passed away at 98. Tedi was born in Sandomiers, Poland, on Oct. 7, 1921. Langsam had a brother, Jerry Lieberman, and sister, Dora Baum, both of whom predeceased her. She was a teacher that loved working with young children. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Renee Lieberman. In 1943, She married Brooklyn-born Albert Langsam. She and Al had two children, Sheldon Langsam and Ambrosia Lang (deceased). She was extraordinarily proud of her grandchildren Howard (Carrie) Langsam and Stephanie (Jared) Ezra who provided her with her cherished great-grandchildren Robby, Alex, and Ben Langsam and Malka Shira Baila Ezra.

Contributions may be sent to The Susan Fine Langsam Endowed Suzuki Scholarship Fund at: Development Office, The Peabody Institute, 1 East Mount Vernon Place, Baltimore, MD 21202-2397, or HopeWell Cancer Support, P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, MD 21022.

