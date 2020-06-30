On April 20, Evelyn Hyman (née Schoen) at 99. She is survived by her sons Howard (Adrienne) Hyman and Fred (Ann-Laurie) Hyman; grandchildren Matthew (Amanda) Hymansmith, Julie (Bradley) Moore, Jamison Hyman (Visnu Ghosh), Jeremy Hyman, and Mara Hyman; and great-grandchildren Hazel Hymansmith, Violet Moore, and Mari Kaufman. She was predeceased by her husband Julius Hyman; siblings Esther Michelson, Lillian Donley, Harry Schoen, and Anne Bauver; and parents Louis and Pearl Schoen. She had a lifelong passion for music, both singing and appreciation, as well as gardening, which she pursued into her early 90s. She and her husband relocated to Delray Beach, Fla. in 1974. She returned to Baltimore in 2012 to be close to her family.

Contributions may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024.

