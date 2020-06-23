On April 16, Shirley Bess Steinberg (née Clayman) of Chevy Chase at age 98. She was one of four children born in Washington, D.C. to the late Harry and Rebecca Clayman. During WWII she met Bernard Steinberg, and the two married and had two children Ellen and Douglas. She lived for her family and was a devoted, loving daughter to her parents as they aged. She found great satisfaction in supporting her husband Bernie’s business and professional activities. Her life was enriched by her children, grandchildren, and her three great-grandchildren. Her family is deeply grateful to Corazon Remocal, Sharenly Leal, Jeanet Bathan, and Anabel Cinco for their deep devotion and loving care of Steinberg. She would not have lived as long or as well without them.

She is survived by children Ellen (Gil) Gordon and Douglas (Sarah) Steinberg; grandchildren Adam Gordon (Kari Hexem), Lisa (Marc) Rogol, Benjamin Steinberg, and Rebecca Steinberg; and great-grandchildren Zachary Rogol, Moe Gordon, and Alexa Rogol. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of sixty years Bernard Steinberg; siblings Stanley (Jeanne) Clayman, Melvin (Edith) Clayman, and Dolly (Frank) Abrams; and parents Rebecca and Harry Clayman.

Contributions may be made to JSSA Hospice Service,

Similar Posts: