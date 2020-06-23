On April 16, Harold Trippe at 101. He is survived by wife Faye Trippe (née Missler); children Robin (Michael) Fried; grandchildren Andrew (Sarah) Fried and Trippe (Adeena) Fried; great-grandchildren Hailey Fried, Logan Fried, Joseph Fried; children Lloyd (Felicity) Missler, Robin Schneider (Robert Kozak), Syndy (Jeffrey) Gaber, and Risa Gottlieb; grandchildren Melanie (Ryan) Blackwell, Corey Gaber (Liza Casey), Bradley Gaber, Adam Gottlieb (Ashley Murgatroyd), Julie Gottlieb, Lindsey Schneider, and Ross Schneider (fiancee Nikki Yanok); and great-grandchild Eli Blackwell. Harold was predeceased by first wife Minna Trippe and parents Joseph and Ida Trippe.
