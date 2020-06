On April 16, Anita Miller (née Cohen) of Pikesville. She was predeceased by beloved husband Theodore Miller; brother Dr. William Cohen; and parents Minnie and Samuel Cohen. She is survived by her children Brian Miller and Mindy Choran of New York; brother Dr. David (Dr. Janet) Cohen; grandson Brandon Choran of New York; niece and nephew Melissa (Brad) Shear, and Jonathan Cohen.

Contributions may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore.

