On April 16, Beatrice Melzer (née Kreitstein). She is survived by loving children Mark (Robyn) Melzer and Karen (James) Roselle; grandson Bradley Melzer; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Martin Melzer and sister Anna (Charles) Frier.

Contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association or CDP COVID 19 Fund, One Thomas Circle NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20005.

