On April 16, David Aaron Abrams of Owings Mills at age 79. He is survived by loving wife Terry Abrams (née Saffron); daughter Stacey Michelle (Robert) Willick; grandson Johnathan Willick; and sister-in-law Janice Morome. He was predeceased by his parents Manuel and Sarah Abrams and sister-in-law Ellen Ruth.

Contributions may be sent to National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

