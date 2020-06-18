‘Shtisel’ Alert: Shira Haas Teases Season 3 Script

It’s a sign of the redemption!

No, wait, it’s a “Shtisel” update.

But that is how people are responding on social media to a photo from YES Studios that “Shitsel” star Shira Haas shared on Facebook today.

In the picture Haas is peeking out from behind a script labeled, in Hebrew and English, “Shtisel Season 3.”

“We can’t wait to start production on #Shtisel3 and see our amazing cast and crew again… it’s been a long time coming, but will be worth the wait!” the caption says.

Gotta love that Yiddishe font.

Production on the fervently-awaited third season was supposed to begin in May, but on April 8 the showrunners announced it would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haas plays Ruchami Weiss in the show, but she recently won accolades for her starring role Esther “Esty” Shapiro in the Netflix series “Unorthodox.”

Similar Posts: