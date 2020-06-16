On April 16, Esther P. Miller (née Pines) of Baltimore at 93. She is survived by cherished children Ira (Julie) Miller, Susan Miller (Jim Williams), and Barb (Howard) Siegel; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by beloved husband Louis W. Miller; granddaughter Sarah Rebekah Miller; brothers Samuel and Joseph Pines; and parents Morris and Jennie Pines. Contributions may be sent to Krieger Schechter Day School. Please direct donations to The Louis W. & Esther P. Miller Library Endowment Fund.

