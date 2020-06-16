On April 15, Dr. Anton Grobani at his home in Baltimore at 87. He was born in Philadelphia to opera singer Benjamin Grobani and pianist Pauline Grobani. He graduated from University of Maryland School of Dentistry in 1958, served two years in the Air Force Dental Corps, and owned several successful dental practices throughout Maryland. While he was a tender and beloved dentist, his passion was always music. In the mid-’70s he left dentistry to open a series of used record, tape, and CD stores in Maryland and Virginia. He had a library of more than 4,000 recordings. When he sold the stores in 2002, he returned to dentistry, and retired in 2015. He authored two bibliographies on football and baseball literature, still considered essential references 45 years later. As a volunteer he connected aging folks with community resources and tutored children in reading. He founded the first Conservative congregation in Annapolis: Kol Ami. He is survived by wife Sally; children Daniel, David, Jonathan, Neely, and Abigail; sister Nina; grandchildren David, Serena, and Joseph; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-grandchildren. Contributions may be sent to Chevrei Tzedek Congregation, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21215; American Jewish World Service, 45 West 36th Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10018-7904; or CHAI – Comprehensive Housing Assistance, Inc., 5809 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.

Similar Posts: