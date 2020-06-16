On April 14, Albert Fagan of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by beloved wife Marian Fagan (née Uhlfelder); sons Reuven (Rachel) Fagan and Elie (Orit) Fagan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters
Florence Kolodny and Jennie Mintz. Contributions may be sent to Chabad Israeli Center of
Baltimore, 7807 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.
FAGAN
On April 14, Albert Fagan of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by beloved wife Marian Fagan (née Uhlfelder); sons Reuven (Rachel) Fagan and Elie (Orit) Fagan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters