On April 14, Albert Fagan of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by beloved wife Marian Fagan (née Uhlfelder); sons Reuven (Rachel) Fagan and Elie (Orit) Fagan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sisters

Florence Kolodny and Jennie Mintz. Contributions may be sent to Chabad Israeli Center of

Baltimore, 7807 Seven Mile Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.

