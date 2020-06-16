On April 15, Vicki Phyllis Buckner (née Grossman) at 73. She is survived by children Richard and Sheldon Buckner; stepdaughter Kelli Kolodny; and grandson Ryan Buckner. She was predeceased by companion Irv Kolodny; brother Michael Grossman; and parents B. Bernard and Anne Grossman.
Contributions may be sent to Stroke Recovery Foundation, 5621 Strand Blvd., Suite 211E, Naples, FL 34110.
Buckner
