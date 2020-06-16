On April 14, Harold Breslow of Columbia at 98. He was proud of his career as a pharmaceutical chemist and his service during World War II. He was devoted to his family and friends. His family wishes to thank everyone for their condolences and

support at this time. He is survived by his cherished children Ira (Dorothea) Breslow, Stuart (Roberta) Breslow, and Susan (Eric) Belgraier; sister Florence Joseph; grandchildren Jennifer Breslow (Kia Dalili), Derek Breslow, Rachel Breslow (Michael) Gelinas, Michael Breslow (Danielle Sapega), Lauren Belgraier (Aidan) Shaw, and Alyson Belgraier; and great-grandchildren Bryan and Adam Gelinas and Arlo Dalili. He was predeceased by beloved wife Edith Breslow (née Litsky) and parents Jenny and Joseph Breslow.

Contributions may be sent to Temple Isaiah’s Preschool Scholarship Fund, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759.

